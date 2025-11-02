I Discovered My Firm Was Secretly Hiring for My Position—HR’s Response Shocked Me
Job security is something most of us strive for, yet the modern workplace can often feel unpredictable — even for the most loyal employees. In today’s fast-changing job market, many companies use strategies that blur the line between preparation and mistrust. One reader recently wrote to Bright Side about a discovery at work that left her wondering if her role was truly safe — or already being quietly replaced.
Hi Bright Side,
I’ve spent five years in this executive role, dedicated and steady — yet recently, I stumbled upon a job ad that mirrored my own position, down to the title and duties. There’s absolutely no need for a second person in this role, so confusion quickly turned to dread. I went straight to HR and asked, “Why are we keeping a job ad open when we’re not actually hiring for it? Or am I being fired?!”
He smiled, clearly trying to mask his surprise that I had found out — then I froze when he suddenly stood up and sighed: “Oh well Christy, you were not supposed to see that job listing. Thing is, we keep certain positions advertised to stay prepared for natural employee turnover. Every year, we expect around 10–20% of staff to leave. It’s not a company issue, it’s just how the job market works right now. By keeping these ads open, we can build a pool of potential candidates and act quickly when someone resigns.”
Then he added something that made me even more uneasy: “If an exceptional candidate — a real ‘rock star’ — applies, we might bring them on board immediately, even if there isn’t an opening at that moment.”
I’m not sure if this is standard practice everywhere, but honestly, it feels unsettling. It’s as if the company is already preparing to replace me, even though I have no plans to leave. At the same time, I can’t help but see how unfair this seems from the perspective of jobseekers. They apply in good faith, not realizing that some of these “open” positions might not be real openings at all.
What do you think about this system? Have you ever encountered a similar situation at your workplace?
— Christy
Thank you, Christy, for sending us your story. It’s a situation that many professionals can unexpectedly find themselves in, and it raises important questions about trust, transparency, and job security. Here are 4 pieces of advice to help you navigate this moment with clarity, confidence, and self-respect.
Don’t Panic — Gather the Facts First.
It’s natural to feel uneasy after discovering a job post that mirrors your own role, but it’s important not to jump to conclusions. Start by documenting what you found — take note of the posting date, description, and any internal context you can gather. Then, request a transparent conversation with your supervisor or HR, focusing on understanding rather than accusing.
Companies sometimes post “evergreen” listings to build a candidate pipeline, even if it feels personal. Staying calm and fact-focused protects your credibility while giving you a clearer picture of what’s truly happening.
Quietly Strengthen Your Position.
Even if your job is safe for now, this situation is a reminder that no role is ever 100% secure. Use this moment to update your résumé, refresh your LinkedIn, and reconnect with your professional network — not out of fear, but out of readiness.
Document your achievements and make sure your value to the company is visible and measurable. Offer to lead initiatives that highlight your leadership or innovation. When your impact is clear, you’re not easily replaceable — even by a so-called “rock star.”
They are trying to replace you and you bought that bull response. Start looking before you get fired.
Reframe the Experience as a Reality Check.
Instead of seeing this discovery purely as betrayal, try to view it as an honest look at modern corporate strategy. Many companies use constant job postings to appear “always hiring,” but it often says more about business insecurity than your performance.
This moment can be your wake-up call to reflect on your long-term goals: Are you growing, or just staying put? Sometimes, what feels like a threat is actually a nudge toward personal reinvention. Use it as a chance to reassess whether this company still aligns with your professional values.
Lead With Empathy — But Protect Your Peace.
You’re right to feel bad for jobseekers who apply in good faith to listings that might not be real. It shows integrity and compassion — qualities every good leader needs. Still, remember that you can’t change the system overnight.
Instead, focus on fostering transparency within your own team or department; you can set the example from where you stand. And if the company’s practices keep clashing with your values, that might be the clearest sign that it’s time to find a workplace that truly matches your ethics and respect for others.
Sometimes, even the most patient people can reach their breaking point, especially when work and personal boundaries start to blur.
I Refused to Cover for a ‘New Mom’ Coworker—HR Got Involved
Comments
Oof, that’s such a gut punch, Christy. I get the logic, “just being prepared” and all, but it still feels like your company’s quietly window-shopping for your replacement. That’s not strategy, that’s bad vibes! And yeah, it totally sucks for job hunters too, applying to ghost jobs that were never real. Honestly, if they’re already testing the market, maybe you should too! 😉
This is a definite corporate red flag! I would start looking for other options and go where I'm respected.