I’m Done, My Friend Always “Forgot” Her Wallet Until I Finally Taught Her a Lesson

“Hi Bright Side!

So, I had this friend — let’s call her ‘M.’ She’s fun, she’s outgoing, she’s the life of every party. But there’s one tiny problem: she never pays for anything. Like, ever.

At first, I didn’t mind. We all cover for our friends sometimes, right? But then it became a pattern. Dinner? ‘<strong>Oops, I left my wallet at home.’ Coffee run? ‘Can you get this one? I’ll send you the money later.’ Spoiler: she never sent it.

I started keeping track one day out of curiosity, and... y’all, she owed me over $500. Five. Hundred. Dollars. For ‘small things.’

The breaking point? We went out with a group for dinner. She ordered the lobster, dessert, and two cocktails — living her best life. The bill comes, and she does her usual thing: slides it toward me and goes, ‘You’ve got this, right? You always do.’

The table goes quiet. Everyone’s waiting for me to laugh and say yes. But nope. Not this time.

I looked her straight in the eye and said: ‘Actually, no. Since you still owe me for the last five times, this one’s all yours.’

The look on her face? Priceless. She turned bright red, stuttered something about ‘running to the ATM,’ grabbed her bag, and left. And guess what? She never came back.

We haven’t really spoken since. But honestly? Good riddance. Because here’s the thing: real friends don’t leave you holding the bill — in restaurants or in life.”