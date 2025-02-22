I Found My Husband’s Secret Second Phone, and It Had Pictures of My Sister

Hi Bright Side,

It all started when my husband left for work one morning and forgot his wallet. As I grabbed it from the nightstand, something else caught my eye—a second phone, tucked behind his books. My heart skipped a beat.

I never knew my husband had another phone. My hands were shaking as I turned it on. There was no password. The moment I opened the gallery, I felt sick. There were dozens of pictures of my sister.

Some were just casual—her laughing at a family barbecue, playing with our dog, or holding my nephew. But others felt... off. Zoomed-in shots of her smiling, ones I didn’t even remember being taken. I couldn’t breathe. Why would he have these?

I waited all day, my mind racing. When he finally got home, I held up the phone and asked, “Explain this.”

His face turned pale. Then, to my surprise, he let out a small laugh, “Oh wow, I didn’t think you’d find that yet.”

Yet?