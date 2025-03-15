I Kicked My Sister and Her Newborn Out—My Comfort Comes First

I tried to compromise by keeping him out of the nursery, but that wasn’t enough. She wanted me to keep him out of the house entirely. She even went as far as spraying disinfectant on my couch, where he sleeps!

I lost it. I told her, if she has such a problem with my “dirty” dog, she can find another place to stay. She freaked out, called me heartless for prioritizing a dog over her and the baby, and left crying. Now, my parents are furious, saying I should have been more accommodating.

So, am I right to kick my sister out over this?