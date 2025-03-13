I Kicked My Stepson Out of My House — My Wife Thinks I'm Being Petty

[Edited] My wife and I have been married five years. I'm 48, and she's 45. She has a son from a previous relationship. So I have a stepson. Dylan is 22.

We have a decent understanding, but nothing super close. I treated him like my own and helped support him through college. He recently graduated and moved back in with us, while he looked for a job. Things were fine for a while, but he started hanging out with some friends who he said were into “pranks.”

A couple of weeks ago, my wife, Karen, was out of town visiting her sister. I work from home. The morning of a big presentation, I had spent weeks preparing, he decided to prank me.

Dylan thought it would be funny to wrap all of my work supplies—computer, files, even my chair—in duct tape. The tape was impossible to remove without ruining some of my files, and I had to scramble to piece together my presentation. I lost it.