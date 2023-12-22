I Married My Stepbrother and the Critics Won’t Make Me Regret It

Matilda and Samuli Eriksson, step-siblings brought together by their parents’ love, initially didn’t connect but were later drawn to each other. Despite facing societal judgment and negative comments from online people, the couple eventually married, reflecting on their unconventional journey.

From step-siblings to lovers

A woman’s love story has become an online sensation as she shared the unique circumstances that led her to meet and marry her husband. Matilda Eriksson revealed that her unexpected journey to love began when her mother and her husband tied the knot, making Samuli her stepbrother, in 2019. On a TV show, the couple revealed that their relationship started with a less-than-friendly dynamic, with Matilda finding Samuli “annoying.” However, their friendship of three years took a romantic turn in 2021 when Samuli initiated a kiss. The transition to dating was fast, and Samuli soon moved in with her. Matilda admitted feeling confused and concerned about societal perceptions despite the initial ease and natural connection.

It wasn’t an easy journey.

Matilda shared her initial reservations by saying that she thought it was wrong and that she felt weird about the situation. At the same time, for Samuli, it was weird, wrong, and fun. Despite attempting to suppress their emotions, they couldn’t deny the growing bond and eventually revealed their feelings to their families. Her friends questioned the morality of their relationship. But seeking further guidance, Matilda confided in her mother, who encouraged her to follow her heart. Embracing their unconventional love story, the legal siblings moved in together.

But they wouldn’t give up.

Samuli reassured Matilda that she wouldn’t have to worry about the critics. Their commitment to each other solidified with a joint proposal on the dance floor, culminating in a decision to get married. Curious about the legal aspects of their situation, the couple conducted thorough research, initially encountering outdated information suggesting legal restrictions. However, with assistance from a law student friend, they confirmed that there were no legal barriers to their marriage as step-siblings. In July 2022, Matilda and Samuli legally tied the knot, complying with the age and living arrangements criteria in the UK. Matilda’s mother and stepfather expressed support, seeing the union as a perfect match, reminiscent of their own. Matilda even found humor in sharing the same last name as her mother.

The Internet critics keep pouring in.