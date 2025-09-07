I Refuse to Let My Sister’s “Perfect Image” Cost Me My Inheritance

But I never thought any of these things would play a role when it came to our inheritance. I couldn’t have been more wrong. When our mother passed away a couple of months ago, things took an unexpected turn.



I got a lawyer’s letter saying that Sara was named as the sole beneficiary of our mother’s estate. I would not be getting anything at all. This didn’t sit right with me, as our mother always said that we would share everything once she passed away.



So I confronted my sister, and she told me that since she’s the perfect child, it was her responsibility to take care of everything and to fulfil our mother’s wishes. I didn’t believe her, but I left things at that, not wanting to cause an argument about this.



A few weeks later, I got an unexpected message from one of my mom’s old friends. She told me that Sara had been manipulating our mom to get her to change the will behind my back. She was painting me as the irresponsible one and convinced my mom that I wouldn’t be able to handle the money.