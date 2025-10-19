I Refuse to Let the Former Owner Get Married in My Backyard—My Kindness Stops Here

I normally would not suggest that you go on social media, but since she's decided to out you, that seems to be your only choice. She asked, you declined, end of discussion. Your neighbors have NO SAY IN YOUR DECISION so make sure that you put THEM ON (I don't know what you call it) notice, PUBLICLY give enough details that they WILL BE RECOGNIZED. It's not your responsibility to fulfill a dying person's wish. Especially if you don't even know them. That is entitlement at its best. Ask your neighbors if you can build on their property or bury your pet in their backyards because it was YOUR MOM'S or DAD'S or GRAMPA AND GRANDMA'S DYING WISHES. You don't need any reason to say no other than it is YOUR PROPERTY. If I were you I would find out where her wedding is going to be and make sure that she sees you OUTSIDE THE VENUE, then tell her since she wanted to disrespect your choice and embarrass you PUBLICLY, that YOU WERE JUST RETURNING THE FAVOR. Don't screw up the wedding, just let her know that you WON'T BE BULLIED, BY ANYONE, including your neighbors. Your privacy and peace means more than someone else's wedding. Besides, if she's that petty her marriage probably won't be a long one.