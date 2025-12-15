My Best Friend Wouldn’t Stop Pushing His Shop, and It Blew Up Our Friendship
One of our readers recently wrote to us about a friendship that’s getting weighed down by constant demands for support, and we decided to jump in and help them sort through it. If you’ve ever dealt with a friend crossing your boundaries, you’ll probably relate. And hey, if you’ve got a story of your own, you’re always welcome to share it with us too.
Letter for Bright Side:
Hello Bright Side,
So, here’s the deal. My best friend recently started an online shop. At first, it was harmless, he asked me to “like” his page, which I was totally fine with. Then it turned into “share this” requests. Cool, I get it, promotion’s important.
But then it got exhausting. He kept messaging me literally every day, asking me to buy stuff I didn’t need. And, not gonna lie, I even caved a few times because I didn’t wanna hurt his feelings.
Eventually, I just got tired and said, “Hey, I’m busy, sorry,” and stopped replying so much. And that’s when he snapped. He told me, “You aren’t happy for my success!” I tried to smooth things over and pretended to be supportive when he asked again.
But two days later, he showed up at my place crying. Turns out he was embarrassed because I’d talked to a few mutual friends about feeling used, and they all admitted feeling the same way. And then one of them let it slip to him.
Now I feel awful because he cried, but at the same time... I kinda feel like he pushed it too far. Like, where’s the line between supporting a friend and feeling exploited? So Bright Side, should I have just kept going along to avoid hurting him?
Thanks.
Hey, thanks so much for sharing your story with us! Hopefully, a few of these tips resonate and give you some clarity moving forward.
- Support without sacrificing yourself — You can be happy for someone without going broke or drained. Maybe offer advice, ideas, or even just a story boost instead of money or constant attention. There are ways to cheer from the sidelines without getting tangled up in guilt trips.
- Own your feelings without apologizing for them — Feeling used doesn’t make you a bad friend. Let yourself acknowledge it internally, maybe even write it down. It’s not about confrontation, it’s about understanding your own limits.
- Communicate clearly and once — When the line is crossed, say it once and let it stand. You don’t need to keep justifying yourself. Something like: “I care about you, but I can’t keep doing this. I hope you understand.” Short, firm, and honest, no drama, no overexplaining.
This story isn’t unique, so many people deal with quiet boundary-crossing and don’t know who to talk to about it.
If you’ve ever been stuck in a similar spot, you’re definitely not alone. And now, we’re opening the door for other readers to send in their own personal stories too. If something’s weighing on you, and you want a place to share it, we’d love to hear from you.