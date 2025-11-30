I Refused to Attend My Newly Hired Son’s Comedy Show — I Want It Canceled

Hey Bright Side,

I’m Karen, 52, and my son Eli, 26, recently started doing stand-up comedy. When he invited me to his first show, I hesitated. I wasn’t ready to hear personal family stories broadcast to strangers. Out of frustration, I said, “When will you get a real job?” He went silent and stormed out.

I thought that was the end of it, but the next day, my friend called laughing: “Your son’s bit about his mom... absolutely hilarious!” My stomach dropped. Eli had used private details from our life — from the time I accidentally burned the Thanksgiving turkey, to the fight we had over his messy bedroom in college, to the time he spilled hot tea on my favorite couch. And he wasn’t just joking: he exaggerated, made me sound dramatic, and turned real moments into punchlines for strangers.

I felt furious, betrayed, and humiliated. I refused to attend the show, but I heard from others that he kept joking about me, saying things like “My mom cries over burnt toast” and “She’s secretly a part-time detective in my life,” making the audience roar.

My husband told me to “let him be creative,” but I can’t stop thinking: did he cross a line? Should I have gone to the show to support him despite feeling humiliated? I love my son, but I also want my privacy and dignity respected. Did I overreact, or was I right to refuse?

— Karen