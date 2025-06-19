I Refused to Babysit My Sister’s Kids Mid-Flight, It Got Icy

I was angry. I didn’t sign up for mid-flight babysitting. I asked the airline to upgrade to first class to avoid her. The upgrade cost me $50 out of pocket, the rest covered by my frequent flyer miles, and it was money well spent to be able to sleep.

I get to the airport, check-in, and wait around for my sister to show up. When my sister saw we wouldn’t be sitting together, she flipped. She started to give me a lecture about the importance of family. She still sends me little screenshots of how important family is and how we should care about them.

I mean, the only reason why I upgraded was because she expected me to babysit. And I didn’t give her a heads-up. And for everyone that said I didn’t tell her I didn’t want to do it: I did. I did tell her over that phone call I didn’t want to do it.

She does have a history of dumping her kids with me, and I didn’t want to spend 10 hours on the plane with them, only to spend another week with them in a foreign country — where I did babysit them while she went sightseeing for “me time”.