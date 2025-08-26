I Refused to Be Overlooked, and My SIL Wasn’t Ready for My Payback

Hello Bright Side!

My SIL has always been... difficult. Like, she never liked me, and she always excluded me from events that revolved around her side of the family. When someone else invites us, she makes a big deal about it and creates unnecessary tension.

Over the years, I learned to grin and bear it. But this time? I booked a family trip to France, and I was low-key excited to see how she’d act when she didn’t have full control.