You don't give enough OR any information about what your brother's health problems are, so I don't know if he has more needs or not. Having a wealthy spouse should not factor in to it. However, and I can't believe I have to say this again, YOUR PARENTS ARE STILL ALIVE, IT IS NOT YOUR MONEY OR HOUSE OR WHATEVER. No one knows what the "INHERITANCE" will even be, by the time they pass. There could be NOTHING LEFT TO INHERIT. I don't even consider what your financial situation is right now, or your brother's health situation, you are acting entitled and greedy. If your parents asked for money and you gave it to them, NOT LOANED, GAVE IT, then that's on you. If you gave it expecting something in return you should have told them so from the start. Right now you don't sound like you deserve anything. Demanding something that is not and may never be yours is quite selfish.
I Refused to Give My Inheritance to My Disabled Brother—I Feel No Guilt
Sometimes, being the “lucky one” in the family comes with a price no one warns you about. It starts with small requests, a few favors here and there, nothing too serious. But over time, the line between helping and being taken advantage of starts to blur. And when Jane, the woman of this story, finally realized what was really going on behind her family’s kind words, it hit harder than she ever expected.
Dear Bright Side,
I married a wealthy man 2 years ago, and my family often asked for money, which I never refused, thinking it was my duty. But I was shocked to learn they decided to give the inheritance to my brother. When I confronted them, my mom said, ’’Your husband is rich enough, you don’t need the money. Your brother has nothing. Either stop demanding, or we’ll distance ourselves from you for being so selfish. He has health problems and can’t live without our support."
Yes, my husband is wealthy, and I can afford many things in life, but that doesn’t mean my parents should treat us differently just because we’re financially secure. Now I just feel angry and taken advantage of, and I don’t know how to act around my family anymore. Any help would be appreciated—what do you think?
— Jane
We’re really sorry about what happened with your family. That sounds incredibly hurtful. But we’ve got a few helpful ideas that might make it a little easier to cope with everything.
Stop confusing guilt with generosity.
You’ve been saying yes because it felt like your duty, but your family learned that asking equals getting. Now they’re flipping the script to make you look selfish. That’s emotional manipulation, not love. Step back from the money part and watch who still checks in just to talk, that’ll tell you everything.
Just cut them off. CAN'T YOU SEE THEY ARE USING YOU AS THEIR PERSONAL WALLET ?!?
(("Either stop demanding, or we’ll distance ourselves from you for being so selfish")) = GRANT THEIR WISH BY KEEP DEMANDING AT THEM !! YOU HAVE RIGHT TO DO THIS AFTER SUPPORTING THEM. ALSO IF YOU KEEP DOING THIS, THERE'S A CHANCE YOUR HUSBAND WILL HATES YOU (Talk to him about this matter first because there's chance your parents badmouthing you at your back to your husband to diforce you). Too much same case being posted in many sites, including here.
They don’t see you, they see your husband’s bank account.
Your mom’s words made it pretty clear: in their eyes, you’re not their daughter anymore, you’re “the rich one.” That’s painful. Start shifting your mindset: you can love them, but you don’t owe them unlimited access just because your life looks comfortable.
Anger isn’t selfish—it’s honest.
You’ve been holding everything in, trying to stay the bigger person, but that anger is valid. You gave and gave, and they punished you for having more. You don’t need to explain or defend your feelings; they decided to misunderstand you the moment they used your husband’s wealth against you.
Let go of the inheritance, hold on to your peace.
Yeah, it stings. It’s not about the money; it’s about what it represents. But chasing fairness with people who have already decided what you deserve will just drain you. Let them have the inheritance—you’ll gain something better: emotional distance and clarity.
Quiet boundaries are your best friend.
No need for big confrontations. Just stop offering, stop oversharing, and stop justifying. When they ask for something, hit them with a calm, boring “We can’t help with that right now.” Boring boundaries work wonders on people who thrive on guilt trips.
Stop trying to earn their fairness.
You don’t have to prove that you’re still part of the family. Money doesn’t cancel your right to be treated with respect. You’ve been the “good daughter” long enough, maybe it’s time to be the one who finally protects her peace.