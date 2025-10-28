I Refused to Give My Inheritance to My Disabled Brother—I Feel No Guilt

You don't give enough OR any information about what your brother's health problems are, so I don't know if he has more needs or not. Having a wealthy spouse should not factor in to it. However, and I can't believe I have to say this again, YOUR PARENTS ARE STILL ALIVE, IT IS NOT YOUR MONEY OR HOUSE OR WHATEVER. No one knows what the "INHERITANCE" will even be, by the time they pass. There could be NOTHING LEFT TO INHERIT. I don't even consider what your financial situation is right now, or your brother's health situation, you are acting entitled and greedy. If your parents asked for money and you gave it to them, NOT LOANED, GAVE IT, then that's on you. If you gave it expecting something in return you should have told them so from the start. Right now you don't sound like you deserve anything. Demanding something that is not and may never be yours is quite selfish.