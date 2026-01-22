I Refused to Give Up My Baby, So My Mom Exposed a Terrible Secret

But instead of listening, my mom said, “You’re not ready for this responsibility. If you were, you’d do the right thing and give the child up for adoption so it can have a decent life instead of giving in to your own selfish desires.”



I was fed up with her treating me like a 14-year-old, so I shouted, “Stop trying to control my life! You’re treating me like a child, yet you haven’t taken care of me in 4 years. You’re not even paying for my education!” She left quietly after that, and I instantly regretted my choice of words.



But my blood ran cold when a lady in a white coat showed up at my door the next evening. She claimed that she was my half-sister and said she was 25. According to her, my mom had gotten pregnant at 19, she was unmarried, and gave the baby up for adoption.



I wasn’t buying it. How convenient would it be for me to find out I had a sister right after I revealed that I was pregnant? And that the story is so similar to my own. But I saw her birth certificate and it was true. My mother was listed on it.