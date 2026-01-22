Every stupid decision and act have their consequences. Also you might have very bad marriage in future because in most cases your husband side don't want to accept your child from other man. Your mother do that choice at her live to salvage her marriage live, will you be lucky and don't need it or you will be forced to do it latter or you will become single mother ? Your choices. And I assure you, unless you are very lucky any choice have high chance of hellish life.
I Refused to Give Up My Baby, So My Mom Exposed a Terrible Secret
We tend to do a lot of dumb things when we were young and in college. And sometimes we have to suffer the consequences of those actions. It could be a pregnancy that leaves you with an unexpected baby, or it could be another decision that tears your family apart. One of our readers shared their experience.
This is June’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I’m 20 and in college. During my time here, I’ve made some mistakes. A few months ago, I was celebrating, things got a little out of hand, and now I’m unmarried and pregnant. I’ve known about the baby for a good while, and in that time I’m was considering what my next steps will be.
But last week I made up my mind. I was keeping my baby, and I would do whatever it took to protect him and keep him happy. So I invited my mom over to share the news with her, thinking she’d be happy. But the moment the words left my mouth, she lost it.
She called me irresponsible and immature, saying that the fact that I was pregnant was proof enough that I wasn’t capable of making rational decisions. I was shocked and tried to explain my side of the story.
But instead of listening, my mom said, “You’re not ready for this responsibility. If you were, you’d do the right thing and give the child up for adoption so it can have a decent life instead of giving in to your own selfish desires.”
I was fed up with her treating me like a 14-year-old, so I shouted, “Stop trying to control my life! You’re treating me like a child, yet you haven’t taken care of me in 4 years. You’re not even paying for my education!” She left quietly after that, and I instantly regretted my choice of words.
But my blood ran cold when a lady in a white coat showed up at my door the next evening. She claimed that she was my half-sister and said she was 25. According to her, my mom had gotten pregnant at 19, she was unmarried, and gave the baby up for adoption.
I wasn’t buying it. How convenient would it be for me to find out I had a sister right after I revealed that I was pregnant? And that the story is so similar to my own. But I saw her birth certificate and it was true. My mother was listed on it.
So I asked her why she came by, and she said, “Your mom called me yesterday. It was the first time in 25 years that she had reached out. She said you needed to hear my story so you could understand why adoption is the right choice.”
I must admit, I was furious. My mother used her own secret to manipulate me into doing what she wanted me to do. But I wasn’t going to let that slide. I was happy to meet my sister and told her I’d be in touch, but there’s no way I’m giving up my baby.
After that, I sent my mom a message saying that I never wanted to see or hear from her again. If she couldn’t accept my choices, she wasn’t welcome in my life. But now I’m wondering if I went too far. So Bright Side, what do you think? Did I do the right thing? Or will I end up regretting my decision?
Regards,
June H.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear June,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
Right now, the biggest choice isn’t whether you keep your baby or cut off your mother. It’s making permanent, emotional decisions while you’re still reacting to a shock your mom never dealt with herself.
Your mother didn’t just judge you; she panicked because your pregnancy dragged her own buried choice into the light. That doesn’t excuse her manipulation, but it explains why she tried to control the outcome instead of supporting you.
Before locking yourself into “never again,” slow this down and reclaim control on your terms. Tell your mother that your decision about the baby is final, adoption is off the table, and any relationship going forward depends on her respecting that boundary.
If she can’t, distance is justified; if she can, you leave the door cracked without surrendering your autonomy.
The point isn’t forgiveness, it’s preventing her unresolved guilt from dictating your future while still giving yourself room to move forward without burning bridges you may later wish you’d left standing.
Comments
You're too immature to raise a baby, but mature enough to make a permanent decision you might regret for decades?