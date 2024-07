People can hold grudges for years, even against their own family. In today’s story, a daughter decides to get back at her parents after they denied her something she really wanted for years.

People were all the same opinion

They aren’t even engaged. They are just boyfriend/girlfriend. Maybe if they get married, you can revisit this issue. mh6797 / Reddit

As far as I’m concerned you’re only going based on the lessons you were taught as a child, and the rules of your home should be respected as you were expected to when you stayed there. They should be proud that you’re using the things they taught you lol. KenGriffinsMomS**** / Reddit

After all, you’re treating them in exactly the way they treated you and what’s good for the goose and all that. The bottom line is that as you say, your house, your rules, and if you choose to make them abide by the same rules you had to, even if it seems petty, that’s your choice. 0---------------0 / Reddit

This level of petty is epic. GonnaBeOverIt / Reddit

This is absolutely brilliant!! I mean, what could they say given you were just holding them up to their high standards for women in the family? Hilarious. Love it. Paddogirl / Reddit

Maybe they learned a lesson, maybe not. Did they say sorry at any point? Keep your head up ichijiro / Reddit