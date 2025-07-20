I Refused to Let My Wife Get Plastic Surgery Until I Found Out What She Was Hiding

It was her mom’s suggestion from the start. Apparently her mom’s been dropping “subtle” hints for months, saying stuff like “your eyes always look tired” or “you’d look so much fresher with a little nose lift.” At first, my wife ignored it, but over time, it got in her head. Honestly, that broke my heart a little.



Now I keep wondering, was I wrong for telling her she didn’t need surgery? Or was I just the only one who actually saw her and didn’t try to change her?