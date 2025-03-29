I Secretly Changed the All-Vegan Menu at My Son’s Wedding, Now Everybody Is Furious With Me

Our children’s wedding days are supposed to be joyful and inclusive, a reflection of both families coming together. But when my son and my DIL announced they’d be having a strict vegan menu at the wedding, I was shocked.

My family is full of meat lovers, and to us, a celebration without some signature chicken curry or lamb kebabs just doesn’t feel complete. It’s inconsiderate that she didn’t ask us about such a major decision.

So, I made a choice. I secretly hired another caterer to set up a separate buffet table with meat-based options. Nothing extravagant—just enough so our guests could enjoy the evening too. I didn’t think it would be such a big deal.

But when the reception began and my daughter-in-law noticed the meat table, she turned red immediately. I saw her whisper something to my son, and for the rest of the night, the atmosphere was tense.