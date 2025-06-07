I Think My Wife Hired a Nanny to Replace Me

Dear Bright Side,

I never thought I’d feel like a stranger in my own home, and I urgently need your advice.

Last year, I was laid off. I’ve had that job for ten years. My wife and I agreed I would stay home with our 2-year-old daughter. At least until I figured things out.

At first, I was scared, because I’d never been a full-time caregiver before. But I grew into it. Diaper changes, snack negotiations, bedtime songs, you name it, I did it all. And I loved it!

But out of nowhere, my wife told me she was hiring a nanny. She said it was “for both our sakes,” so I’d have time to job hunt, and she’d feel less stressed.

To my surprise, as weeks passed, the nanny slowly started to do everything I used to do. My daughter now reaches for her instead of me. My wife praises the nanny constantly, but barely acknowledges what I did for months on my own.