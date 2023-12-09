I Told My Husband That If He Fights for Custody of His Kids I Will Divorce Him

“Well, turns out, my 40-year-old husband conveniently forgot to mention that he’s got four kids. Yep, you heard that right. I only found out about this family expansion plan of his 3 days ago,” shared Anna.

“Hey, Bright Side! So, buckle up because I’ve got quite a story to share with you.”

"About three days ago, my husband dropped a bombshell on me that left me absolutely floored. Picture this: I’m a 32-year-old woman, happily childfree, running my own successful business as a honeymoon planner. Life’s good, right?

But guess what? My husband, who’s 40, somehow forgot to tell me he has four kids (James, 19, Judith, 17, David, 11 and Eric, 10). Can you believe it? I only found out about this surprise family addition 3 days ago.

I’m stuck and don’t know what to do.

So, there I am, just doing my thing, traveling for work, and enjoying having some extra money. We’ve got this cool setup — one account for bills, and then separate ones for saving and spending. Life’s good, or so I thought. Now, jump ahead to three days ago. My partner sits me down for a serious talk and spills the beans. He’s paying child support, which is okay, but it’s cramping his style. He wants to share custody 50/50 to make things easier on his wallet and have as much fun as I do.

Needless to say, I was not thrilled. I mean, who would be? He drops this bombshell, wants equal custody, and expects me to step in as the stand-in parent while he works his long nursing shifts. Um, no thanks.

And I laid it out straight for him.

If he goes ahead with the custody battle, I’m out. Divorce city, here we come. Luckily, we’ve got a prenup, so it’s a clean break for me — 100% of my business, all the savings, the fun money, and the house, thanks to my grandmother’s inheritance. Now, here’s the kicker. I was furious he had lied to me and was even more angry when he called me out for not being a team player and insisted that handling the kids would be a breeze because of their ages. Seriously? I’m not signing up for a part-time parenting gig. So, Bright Side, am I in the wrong for putting my foot down and saying goodbye if he goes through with this custody drama? I’d love to hear your take on it."

Comments from Bright Side.

Hi, Anna! We hope you’re doing okay amidst everything going on. We wanted to share a few thoughts with you based on what you’ve been going through: Communication is Key: It might be a good idea to sit down with your husband and have an open conversation. Share your feelings and let him know why you were so upset. Clear communication can be a powerful way to bridge gaps. Consider Professional Help: If things seem a bit overwhelming, don’t hesitate to explore professional counseling. Whether individually or as a couple, a neutral third party can provide valuable insights and help navigate through this challenging time.

Establish Clear Boundaries: It’s important to set clear boundaries when it comes to responsibilities regarding the children. Having defined roles can prevent misunderstandings and ensure both of you are on the same page. Explore Middle Ground: Take some time to explore compromises, especially when it comes to custody arrangements. Finding a middle ground that respects your childfree lifestyle and acknowledges his responsibilities might be worth considering. Understand Legal Options: Considering the circumstances, it’s crucial to understand your legal rights and options. Consulting with a family lawyer can provide clarity on potential outcomes, especially in terms of custody agreements and the prenuptial agreement.