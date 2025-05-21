I Want a Divorce Even Though My Husband Is Theoretically the “Perfect” Man

My husband and I have been together for almost 20 years, but about three years ago, I seriously considered getting a divorce. And I want to tell you why. So I will tell you the story of the day I said to myself: “Maybe I don’t want to do this anymore.”

My husband and I have four children. We both work full-time and have been together for 16 years, since high school. And on paper, I have an amazing husband. He’s kind, loyal, and a great father. He’s involved, he participates, in theory, he’s always there. What more could I ask for?

In reality, though, my experience is very similar to other women’s. I have this wonderful husband who is, on paper, a great father. I have this wonderful husband who, on paper, is great, but I was very frustrated and tired because of our marriage and motherhood.

Because what happens with a lot of us is that we get married to these great men, and we have an amazing relationship, and then we have children. And when we have children, women tend to carry a disproportionate burden of housework, child-rearing, and the mental burden of it all. This is exactly what happened to us.