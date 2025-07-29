I Won’t Let My MIL’s Accident Stop Me From Taking My Honeymoon

Dear Bright Side,

We had been planning our Japan honeymoon for an entire year. The night before our flight, my MIL was involved in a car accident. Fortunately, she was safe. My husband said he would stay with his mother because she needs him, but I told him, “I’m your family too. Don’t ruin our dream trip, we’ve already paid for everything!” He refused to come, so I went alone.

While I was there, I received a message from my sister. It was a screenshot from a Facebook post. My stomach dropped when I saw my MIL had posted a photo: her, my husband, and his female friend that I always hated. The caption says, “Some people run off to Tokyo. Some stay where family matters.” Then I checked my husband’s Facebook. He’d had coffee with the female friend the day before his mom’s post.

After 10 days, I came back from my honeymoon and walked into our home, only to find a note on the table that read, “It’s better if we take some time apart. It doesn’t seem like you understand the importance of family.”

I’m heartbroken, and it feels like my marriage ended before it even had a chance to begin. I don’t know what has gotten to my husband in those days we’re apart. Still, I believe he should have come with me. What should I do now?

Joy