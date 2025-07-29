I Won’t Let My MIL’s Accident Stop Me From Taking My Honeymoon
When people marry, they promise to stand by each other through all of life’s challenges. Yet, soon after their wedding, Joy and her husband found themselves at a crossroads. A car accident involving his parents led him to want to remain by their side, while Joy was adamant about going on their dream honeymoon, feeling it couldn’t be delayed. The situation took a tragic turn, prompting Joy to reach out to us for guidance.
This is Joy’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
We had been planning our Japan honeymoon for an entire year. The night before our flight, my MIL was involved in a car accident. Fortunately, she was safe. My husband said he would stay with his mother because she needs him, but I told him, “I’m your family too. Don’t ruin our dream trip, we’ve already paid for everything!” He refused to come, so I went alone.
While I was there, I received a message from my sister. It was a screenshot from a Facebook post. My stomach dropped when I saw my MIL had posted a photo: her, my husband, and his female friend that I always hated. The caption says, “Some people run off to Tokyo. Some stay where family matters.” Then I checked my husband’s Facebook. He’d had coffee with the female friend the day before his mom’s post.
After 10 days, I came back from my honeymoon and walked into our home, only to find a note on the table that read, “It’s better if we take some time apart. It doesn’t seem like you understand the importance of family.”
I’m heartbroken, and it feels like my marriage ended before it even had a chance to begin. I don’t know what has gotten to my husband in those days we’re apart. Still, I believe he should have come with me. What should I do now?
Joy
Thank you for opening up and sharing your story, Joy.
We’ve put together a few suggestions that might help you navigate this delicate situation.
Talk about your feelings.
It’s important to have an honest conversation with him when both of you are ready to listen. It’s okay to tell him how hurt you are, but also try to understand where he’s coming from. You might have different perspectives on family, priorities, and what loyalty looks like. His actions during your honeymoon seem like a big red flag, but there could be a deeper issue at play.
Reflect on the actions.
Take some time to think about your own priorities and weigh the significance of the honeymoon against the family emergency. Reflect on whether there were other ways to compromise, like delaying the honeymoon briefly to support his family first.
Thinking through these points can help you handle future disagreements with a more balanced mindset and find common ground in similar situations.
Couple’s therapy.
Whatever happens, taking some time to reflect on what you want from this relationship and how you both can move forward is key. It might be worth considering couples therapy if you both want to work through these issues. If not, it’s also okay to take a step back and reassess what’s best for you. Relationships are complicated, and it’s important that both partners are on the same page, especially in situations like these
Rebuild trust and connection.
Take some time to focus on rebuilding trust and reconnecting with your husband by spending quality time together. Since the honeymoon didn’t go as planned, maybe think about doing a smaller, more low-key trip or just activities you both enjoy.
The goal is to create some positive moments together to help strengthen your bond. Showing that you’re willing to work things out can really show how committed you are to the relationship and help mend things after all that’s happened.
