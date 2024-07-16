I’m 35 but I Look Like a Teenager; Here Are My Secrets to Look Young

At 35, Brandon Miles May has stunned strangers with his youthful appearance, often being mistaken for a teenager. His age-defying looks are not the result of genetics alone but stem from a disciplined lifestyle he shared online.

Shielding from the sun

Brandon’s commitment to protecting his skin from the sun’s harmful rays is the foundation of his anti-aging regimen. Since the age of 13, he has been vigilant about sun exposure. “I wear a hoodie to block the sun and use physical coverings on the backs of my hands,” Brandon shares. Daily use of sunscreen and UV-protective clothing have become second nature to him, ensuring minimal damage from UV rays.

Nutrition: The building block of youth



Brandon's diet is proof of his dedication to health. He consumes fresh fruit, plant-based foods, and fish, which he believes contribute to his youthful energy. Since his teens, he has made dietary adjustments to optimize his health. At 15, he began incorporating green tea and more plant-based foods into his diet. By 19, he had cut out sugars, grains, and carbohydrates, focusing instead on organic foods and low-mercury fish. "I was really into nutrition at that stage and keeping my body young," Brandon recalls. His daily intake includes berries like blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, known for their anti-inflammatory properties, and sardines rich in Omega-3.

Moderate exercise for longevity



Brandon’s exercise routine is designed to avoid stress on his body. "I don’t go heavy on exercise. Too much exercise can cause stress on the body – it can age the body," he notes. His regimen includes moderate activities like walking, yoga, and some strength training to maintain physical fitness without overexertion.

The balance of flexibility and discipline



Despite his disciplined lifestyle, Brandon allows for some flexibility. He enjoys chocolate with a high cacao content daily and doesn’t shy away from occasional indulgences like bread and olive oil during dinners out. "I eat chocolate every single day. I have 92 percent to 100 percent cacao. It’s super bitter," he shares.

The philosophy behind the practice



Brandon’s approach to anti-aging is not about living forever but maintaining his health and feeling good. “I want to feel good. Feeling young is part of looking young. Living forever isn’t a priority. It’s about maintaining my health,” he emphasizes. His mindset is as crucial as his physical practices, believing that “the body follows the mind.”

Brandon’s lifestyle may seem rigorous, but he insists it’s simple to follow. His commitment to health and longevity has not only kept him looking young but has also made him feel young. "I think I look better than I did ten years ago. I feel physically and emotionally young," he concludes. For those seeking the secrets to agelessness, Brandon Miles May’s journey offers valuable insights and inspiration.