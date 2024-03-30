I’m Eating a Burger Next to a Vegetarian Lady on a Flight and She Keeps Complaining About It

Airplane flights are democratic: anyone can get them. But in today’s story, a culinary clash in the middle of the sky was the main protagonist. Inevitable complaints and a question: was he wrong for eating a burger next to a vegetarian person? Let’s find out.

He explained the situation.

This is happening right now, and the lady sitting next to me is glaring daggers at me while making passive-aggressive comments under her breath. I have an 8-hour flight with a short connection. The 1st flight only served a small cracker pack, and the 2nd will be the same. During the connection, I only had barely enough time to run from one end of the airport to the other. Once I got to my connecting gate, I found out I had enough time to order food but not eat it. I checked with the gate agent to see if I could bring food on board, and she happily reassured me that I could. I went and got a burger, fries, and a drink.

When I was allowed to put the tray down, I did and started to eat. This is when the lady sitting next to me told me she doesn’t eat meat or fried foods and the smell of my burger and fries is making her sick. At first, I ignored her and kept on eating, but she complained louder. I finally told her I bought the food after checking with the gate agent, and I’m hungry, so she’s out of luck. She called the flight attendant and was told that I was well within my rights to eat food that was bought at the airport. I know I’m right when it comes to the airline rules, but the food is pungent in an enclosed area, and she’s still glaring at me, so am I wrong?

People on the internet defended him.

«A burger and fries is not ’pungent’.» Alternative-Wait3533 / Reddit

«Just because she doesn’t approve of eating meat and fried foods doesn’t mean she can dictate what others around her are eating.» Craftychickmary / Reddit

«Some people do have an aversion to meat smells. My son does. However, the person who was a vegetarian on the plane should expect this could happen. It is unreasonable to expect everyone else to be vegan or vegetarian.» Top-Letter-548 / Reddit

«This is a plane, not this woman’s personal living room. I cannot believe how rude some people are on planes — she needs to fly private if she wants it 100% to her demanding standards.» Straight-Singer-2912 / Reddit

«If she would have only made a comment about the smell, maybe I would have voted differently. But since she volunteered the info that she doesn’t eat meat... to me, that smells like a vegan trying to shame you.» justMe482 / Reddit

«I’ve been a vegetarian for 17 years and to me, meat DOES stink. I personally wouldn’t have said anything, but I understand where she was coming from.» Nonchalant_Wanderer / Reddit

«Public transportation sucks, but eating on a plane is normal and acceptable, so unfortunately it was her thing to deal with. It’s not like you can easily wait until you land to eat cold mushy food.» thewhiterosequeen / Reddit

«She paid for her seat and that’s it. Not for the right to exert her will on the people around her. Do as you must — 8 hours without food will be harder to endure an entitled passenger. The rest of the flight might be a little uncomfortable, but at least you won’t be hungry.» lobosaguila / Reddit

«Tell her the sooner she stops complaining, the sooner you will finish your food, and the sooner she will not have to smell it anymore.» MissAnth / Reddit