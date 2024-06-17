I’m Excluding My Son’s Kid From My Will Unless He Gets a Paternity Test

Our reader, an elderly woman named Rosa, has penned us a letter, and it sounded like both a confession and a real cry for help. The woman is torn, because she had to make a very difficult decision for herself. She excluded her grandson, whom she loves, from her will. And this was all because her DIL cheated on her son, and now neither of the family members is sure that the kid is not from her side affair. Rosa told us her story in details and asked our readers for their honest opinions and advice.

Rosa has always been a generous and supportive woman for her son and his wife.

Rosa, 63, confessed that she's on a crossroads now, because, on the one hand, her heart is full of feelings for her son and her grandson, and, on the other hand, she is inclined to a very tough decision towards them both. The woman opened her letter, saying, "My son Kirk and his wife Ashley got married 5 years ago. It's a second marriage for Kirk, and he hardly recovered from his previous relationship, which ended in divorce because of his ex-wife's infidelity. His new girlfriend, Ashley, was like a sunshine on a laden sky for him, because she did everything and anything to make him heal from his painful experience and believe in true love again." "When their relationship started, I was happy that my son was back to life again. I am a wealthy person, because I have savings, and my deceased husband left me a huge sum of money in a bank account, so that I live a decent life and enjoy my elderly years to the full.

From the very first day of their marriage I helped them financially, I bought them a house and 2 cars, I invested in Ashley's further education and I even helped her find a decent job. My heart was with them, I really wanted them to thrive as a family and did everything that depended on me to make them even happier than they were."

Ashley cheated on her husband, and this was a disaster for the whole family.

Rosa goes on with her story, saying, "Almost 3 years ago, we found out that Ashley was cheating on Kirk, in the most traumatic way possible. Knowing that he was almost dead after his previous painful experience and having everything she could ever wish in her life, this woman neglected this all and cheated on Kirk with her coworker.

Just imagine the irony! I helped her found the job, and she used it to cheat on my son with another man. Kirk was desperate and depressed, I didn't even know if he'd be able to survive through this all again." "Ashley, in her turn, seemed to not care less about Kirk's feelings and my own state. She moved out soon after we exposed her affair, and she didn't even apologize. They broke up and went no contact for some time. Kirk needed to heal, and I was thinking of how to help him not lose his sanity over what had happened to him twice already." "Ashley showed up one day and told Kirk she was pregnant, and she didn’t even know if the baby was his or not. Kirk was planning on going through with the painful divorce and getting a paternity test when Ashley gave birth. And then, my beloved son did a thing that made me shiver from shock. He instantly decided he wanted to give her another chance and make their marriage work."

Paternity test became the core of the family fight from then on.

Rosa goes on with her story, saying, "To crown it all, Kirk also decided not to get the paternity test because he thought it would create tension, resentment and even hate if he knew for certain that the kid wasn’t his. His decision made me furious, but I couldn't really do anything about it, this was his decision and he was rock-solid about it." "Their marriage has still been a bad show since. They often break up, and then they get back together every other day. Kirk considers the kid his own son sometimes, but other times he calls him his wife's son. I do love the child and I can't see why things could be different, I don't blame the innocent boy of his mother's bad life choices. But there's one big problem about everything.

Kirk and his wife are very dysfunctional, many of our family members have already told them to keep us all out of their marriage. They always complain about everything to me and the rest of our family members, but they have no intention of changing anything."

The woman made a tough decision about her son and grandson.

Rosa wrote, "Every year, I have a tradition of updating my will. Not radically, and sometimes I don’t even change anything at all. But I do go through it with my lawyer and make changes if I want to. My son knows this, and he came to me and asked me a few days ago if I possibly added my grandson to my will.

I said no, immediately and without hesitations. I explained to Kirk that I hadn’t even considered it because I’m not even sure if his son is even my real and biological grandchild. Kirk said any child he would consider his son would be automatically my grandchild. I totally disagree with that under these circumstances." "I explained to him that if he had met his wife when she already had a kid and if Kirk decided to be a father to the child, I would consider the boy my grandchild if they got married. But my DIL cheated on him, betrayed all my expectations and caused him a huge trauma, she got pregnant, and we don’t even know if the child is related to us by blood or not, and I’m meant to just ignore it?

I insisted that Kirk does a paternity test and if it's positive, I see no problem in including my grandchild into my will. But my son refused, and he is no contact with me now, he blocked me from everywhere and forbade me to approach his son. What should I do?"