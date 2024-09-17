“I’m Not Done Yet!” The Reason Why a Woman Split Her Tongue and Tattooed 99% of Her Body

A woman from Connecticut has tattooed and modified 99.98% of her body. Despite this, she is still finding space for more tattoos and modifications and has no intention of slowing down. In her modification journey, she has already bagged two Guinness World Records.

The most tattooed and modified woman in the world.

Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina, a former Army vet from Connecticut, USA, has become world-famous due to her passion. She holds the record for the most body modifications and tattoos worldwide by a woman. This achievement is part of a decade-long project. She has even tattooed her eyeballs and added scale-like implants to her scalp and arms. Esperance’s love for tattoos began at age 21. Her first tattoo was a symbol on her hip, related to a former love interest. She later covered it up. A few years later, she started body modifications, beginning with her split tongue.

Breaking beauty standards.

Esperance Fuerzina believes she is challenging traditional beauty standards. She finds getting tattoos and body mods liberating, but also acknowledges that many people do not understand it and can be negative about it. She told Guinness World Records that her body is like a moving canvas. It follows the theme of “turning darkness into beauty.” According to Esperance, her journey to becoming a record holder was coincidental. She had been tattooing and modifying her body for over a decade. Her body was filled with memories of world travels and drawings from friends. A friend mentioned she could win the title, which led her to apply. She was initially apprehensive but wanted to showcase the strength of women and what is possible. Often, Esperance creates her own drawings but also lets her trusted tattoo artists use their creativity on her body.

The shocking number of tattoos and modifications Esperance Fuerzina has.

Esperance’s body art includes tattoos on her tongue, gums, eyeballs, and even her genitals. But she didn’t stop there. She has 89 body modifications, including 15 subdermal implants. She also has a forked tongue and got her nipples removed. Esperance additionally has 18 piercings on her genitals.

Overcoming fear and breaking records.

Esperance’s courage to undergo intense changes in delicate parts of her body helped her surpass previous record holders. The previous most tattooed woman, Charlotte Guttenberg, had 98.7% of her body covered. Esperance easily broke her record for body modifications. The previous record of 40 modifications had stood since 2012, waiting for someone like her to claim it.

Esperance Fuerzina reveals her future plans.

Even with little space left on her body, she shows no signs of stopping. She finds it hard to imagine a set ending for her body art journey. She confidently states, “Of course, I am not done!” In her latest photos, she reveals she’s got some new modifications. The 32-year-old flaunts new silicone implants in her arms in a black top and red hair.