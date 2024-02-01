I’m Obligated to Travel With My Ex-Wife — My Fiancée Is Furious

Navigating a relationship with an ex-partner can present challenges, particularly when our business interests are intertwined with them. This situation becomes even more delicate when our current partner feels uneasy about it. Ryan, a Bright Side reader, seeks guidance on how to effectively communicate with his fiancée, reassuring her that his association with his ex-wife, who is also his business partner, is strictly professional.

Hello Ryan, thank you for getting in touch! We really appreciate your honesty, and we hope our tips can help you navigate this situation.

Scheduled communication and transparency.

Set up regular communication sessions with Kristy to discuss your work schedule and travels with Jade. Share detailed itineraries, business agendas, and any other relevant information about your trips.



This will not only keep Kristy in the loop but also demonstrate your commitment to transparency in your professional life. Consider using a shared digital calendar to make your schedule visible to Kristy, reinforcing openness and trust.

Couples counseling.

Suggest attending couples counseling with Kristy to address the trust issues and concerns she has about your relationship with Jade.



A professional therapist can provide a neutral space for both of you to express your feelings, understand each other’s perspectives, and work on building a stronger foundation of trust.

Communication between Kristy and Jade.

Plan and organize a casual meeting where both Kristy and Jade can talk. Creating a comfortable environment for Kristy to interact with Jade can help ease tension and demonstrate that your relationship with Jade is strictly professional and revolves only around your business.

Boundaries and professional guidelines.

Work with Jade to establish clear boundaries and guidelines for your collaboration. Clearly define roles, responsibilities, and communication protocols that emphasize the professional nature of your relationship.



Share these guidelines with Kristy to help her understand the business aspect of your connection with Jade and reassure her that your interactions are solely based on shared professional interests. This proactive approach would demonstrate your commitment to maintaining a healthy balance between your personal and professional life.