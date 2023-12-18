Woman Charges Her Family $200 Per Head for a Christmas Dinner

With the rising costs of living, it might make sense to have family members contribute to the Christmas dinner. But one British woman, Carla Bellucci, took things to the extreme, expecting from each of her guests a whopping $200 to celebrate the holiday at her house. While some might think Bellucci’s actions go against the spirit of Christmas, the influencer is fully convinced she’s justified in asking for payment.

Carla Bellucci is an influencer from the UK, planning to host the perfect Christmas — with a price tag.

During a recent interview, Carla Bellucci, a 42-year-old influencer residing in the UK, disclosed that she is requesting payment from her family members for having Christmas dinner at her home. Bellucci conveyed to the media that she believes compensation is warranted for the considerable time, effort, and expenses invested in organizing a meal for as many as 15 individuals.

Belluci has a core family of six, comprising her husband, Gio, and her three children: Tanisha, 18, Jayden, 15, and Blue, who is 12 months old. On Christmas Day, she anticipates hosting nine more relatives at her home, with the majority expected to make upfront payments at the door. The intricate planning and execution of a flawless Christmas dinner are undeniably challenging, contributing to the influencer’s perspective on remuneration. “It’s not cheap feeding people, and it also takes a lot of time to put together a nice meal,” the woman explained.

She’s charging each of her guests $200, which includes a profit as well.

Due to the cost of living crisis, it is understandable for a host to charge some money for the ingredients used or expect her guests to contribute by bringing a dish or a drink. But as Carla Bellucci explained, she also wants to have a profit at the end of the night. “Everything I do is for profit, and my family understands that,” the hostess revealed. Thus, she came to the decision to charge each person attending £150, which is the equivalent of almost $200.

Bellucci stated that certain family members might be ’disgusted’ by the notion of having to pay and could opt not to attend. However, she added, “If you want quality, you have to pay for it.” The woman also pointed out, “You might find a carvery that’s cheaper than my place, but my dinner is going to be a lot more classy than that.” Asserting her position, Bellucci argued, “It wouldn’t be any cheaper if you went to a restaurant or hotel for a Christmas Day meal, so why should I be out of pocket?”

Time and food options are also limited, and the whole Christmas day is planned out in advance.

Carla Bellucci also decided to share her exact plans for Christmas with her family and the rest of the world, laying out how things will be organized. Guests are expected to arrive at 2 pm. At 3 pm, Bellucci plans to turn on the television so everyone can watch King Charles’s Christmas speech. The food served will be a turkey dinner, after which guests can mingle and enjoy each other’s company for a few hours.

Other than listening to the king, entertainment will include several games of charades. But Bellucci’s guests shouldn’t make themselves too comfortable because, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The family members who have not left earlier will be ’kicked out and sent home’ at 10 pm sharp. Anticipating the criticism, the influencer has already sent a message to anyone who might dare to call her Scrooge, wishing her haters to ’get stuffed, with all the trimmings!’