Is It Love? Tom Cruise Wants More Than Friendship With Angelina Jolie, Insider Spills the Details

Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie are familiar with the highs and lows of high-profile relationships in Hollywood. Cruise has been married to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, both of which drew significant media attention. Meanwhile, Jolie has had notable romances, especially with Brad Pitt. Now that both stars are single, rumors are swirling that Cruise is interested in Jolie, believing they could become the next big Hollywood celebrity couple.

The Rumored Hollywood Romance: What Insiders Are Saying.

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News , JA/Everett Collection/East News

Tom Cruise with his impressive $4.2 billion in global box office earnings and Angelina Jolie, a true icon of the film industry, could be a new Hollywood power couple. Tom Cruise has reportedly set his sights on dating Angelina Jolie, the ex-wife of his longtime rival Brad Pitt, according to Tom Cruise insider gossip. The Top Gun star reportedly believes that the Salt actress would be a “perfect match” for him. An insider revealed that Tom is eager to transform their friendship into something more romantic. “Over the past few years, they’ve had conversations about working together; it’s just about finding the right project. And lately, Ange has seemed more open to getting to know him socially, too,” the source explained. The report highlights that Cruise “raves about Ange’s intellect and what a strong, impressive woman she is.” He admires her refusal to conform to Hollywood norms, noting, “Plus, they’re both such superstars. Only a handful of people can truly understand the life they live. That in itself creates a bond.” As for Jolie, the Maleficent star, who shares six children with Pitt, is said to be ready to embark on a new chapter in her life. Tom’s “goal right now is to convince her to work with him, then he’ll romance her.” An insider added, “He’s being careful not to come on too strong, but he wants to take it out of the friend zone.”

Tom Cruise’s Love Life: Moving On From the Past

Let's take a closer look at the leading ladies who have sparked Tom’s interest. Known for his admiration of the British royal family, it’s no surprise that there were whispers of a connection between him and the late Princess Diana. In 1992, while married to Nicole Kidman, Tom famously invited Diana to a London premiere of Far and Away. However, it seems the royal may not have shared his enthusiasm, former royal chef Darren McGrady recounted Diana saying Tom was “off the list” due to his height. Their paths crossed again on the set of Mission: Impossible, where Diana brought along her sons, Princes Harry and William.

Last year, following Shakira's split from Gerard Piqué, the two were spotted together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, sparking rumors of a budding romance. A source claimed that Tom was "extremely interested" in the singer, humorously adding that Shakira, at 5 feet 2 inch, might appreciate the comfort of the taller Cruise.

Tom's relationship with Penélope Cruz blossomed after they met on the set of Vanilla Sky, though he maintained that they didn’t begin dating until after his divorce from Nicole. In a 2003 interview, he shared sweet details about their romance, describing how he loved cooking her favorite meals and creating a cozy home environment. Reflecting on Cruz in a 2002 interview, Tom expressed his admiration for her talent and charm, likening her to the iconic Audrey Hepburn. Their romance, however, came to an end in 2004.

Tom has also revealed that his first crush was the timeless Ingrid Bergman. He recalled his infatuation after watching her in Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious, where she portrayed a complex character caught in a web of intrigue.

Recently, supermodel Irina Shayk reportedly placed Tom at the top of her list of potential suitors.

Additionally, actress Rebecca Ferguson revealed that she had a crush on Tom after watching him in Interview with the Vampire, expressing delight at the opportunity to work alongside him. With a rich history of connections and admiration, Tom Cruise remains one of Hollywood’s most intriguing figures—both on and off the screen.

Angelina Jolie’s Relationship History: Could Tom Cruise Be Next?

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/East News , Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about her relationship status and the dynamics of her social life, offering a glimpse into her personal world. In a candid interview, the 49-year-old actress shared that while she’s based in Los Angeles, she doesn’t have an active social life and isn’t currently dating anyone. The Maleficent star reflected on how most of her friendships have blossomed through her humanitarian work with refugees. “I realized my closest friends are refugees,” she revealed.

While she didn’t specify what she seeks in a romantic partner, Jolie did discuss her preferences in a collaborator. "I think someone who’s bold, and maybe a little bit of madness," she noted. "It’s very important to be thoughtful and ethical and considerate, it is also very important to have a little madness, have a little wild." Jolie also emphasized her deep bond with her six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. "I spend time with my kids," she said. "Just to be around them because they’re the best of me, and I’ve learned something from all of them differently, and I think they’re really interesting people. I feel stronger when I’m with them."

