“It’s Not Only About Genetics,” Doctor Explains What Thing You Might Be Deficient In If You Get Gray Hairs Young

Grey hair is often associated with aging, and it's something most of us will experience as we grow older. While there's no way to completely avoid it, gray hair does tend to be more noticeable on individuals with darker hair. However, if you feel like you're graying a bit too soon, your diet might be a contributing factor. Fortunately, you don’t have to just sit back and watch your hair turn silver. If you’re concerned about premature graying and are looking for ways to address it, there’s an option to consider before reaching for the hair dye. It begins with one simple step: talking to your doctor and asking him just one question.

Dr Ahmed recently went viral with his TikTok video.

Earlier this month, Dr. Ahmed, known as @dra_says on TikTok, shared a personal story about noticing gray hairs appearing on his head and in his facial hair. In his video, the General Practitioner (GP) explained that he decided to investigate whether something was happening within his body that could be triggering these early signs of aging. Dr. Ahmed acknowledged that while graying hair is a natural part of aging, he found it surprising to see gray hairs so soon. His curiosity led him to check for potential underlying factors that might be contributing to premature graying. He wanted to make sure that no health conditions or nutritional deficiencies were accelerating the process. In his viral video, that amassed more than 730,000 views so far, the doctor explained how he came to an interesting conclusion, that proves graying hair isn't only predetermined by a genetic factor.

The doctor shared his observation with his wide audience.

Dr. Ahmed explained that copper levels in the body are directly connected to the appearance of gray hairs, as well as to overall skin health, energy levels, and metabolism. According to him, noticing a loss of color in your hair can be one of the early signs that your body may be low on copper. This deficiency might also manifest in other symptoms, such as persistent tiredness or fatigue. Copper plays a critical role in melanin production, the pigment responsible for the color in our hair, skin, and eyes. When copper levels are low, melanin production may be disrupted, leading to premature graying. Beyond hair pigmentation, copper also supports various enzymes in the body that contribute to energy production and overall cellular health. Therefore, a lack of copper can affect not only the appearance of hair but also energy levels and how well the body functions overall. Dr. Ahmed's insights suggest that if you're experiencing early graying along with feelings of fatigue, it might be beneficial to check your copper levels. He recommends speaking to a healthcare provider, who may suggest dietary changes or supplements if necessary, as well as testing to confirm any deficiency.

Dr Ahmed shared some practical advice for people who have copper deficiency, proven by laboratory results.

Dr Ahmed said, "A copper deficiency is very rare, but for some reason, I'm seeing it more, and I don't know why. On the other hand, copper overload is something you definitely do not want to have, so please don't start taking supplements without getting your levels checked." He added, "If you're always tired, anemic despite iron replacement or getting gray hairs early, then getting your copper levels checked is a good option." Dr Ahmed shared the one thing that helped his gray hairs "start to get better" after he was told his copper levels were "borderline low". He said that a tablespoon of natural cacao powder daily has helped.

The doctor explained how his recommendation works.

The doctor said this dose of cacao gives you "all the copper you need" as well as added protein and fiber. One way to take the powder could be adding it into yogurt. You can also create a basic cacao "hot chocolate" by following a few steps. Simply put one teaspoon of cacao powder into a mug, add boiling water and stir.