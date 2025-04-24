Jennifer Lopez Is Ready to Date Again — And She Wants a Very Specific Type of Man
After officially ending her marriage to Ben Affleck in early 2025, Jennifer Lopez isn’t closing the door on romance. The multi-talented performer is open to dating again and she knows exactly what—or better yet, who—she’s looking for.
At 55, the iconic singer has come through a turbulent marriage and the emotional aftermath of divorce, emerging on the other side ready to embrace love once more.
Famous for her headline-making romances, Jennifer Lopez now appears to be shifting gears in her search for a partner. Following her split from Ben Affleck, rumors have swirled about her growing interest in a “Yellowstone cowboy type.”
Whispers of a possible connection with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner began after the two were seen shopping together at luxury western boutique Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, during the holiday season. While insiders note that Lopez holds Costner in high regard, it’s reportedly another figure from the series—Rip Wheeler—who’s captured her imagination.
She’s ready for something new.
Jennifer Lopez has long been associated with A-list actors and chart-topping musicians, but insiders say her taste in men may be shifting. Reportedly influenced by the wildly popular show Yellowstone, Lopez is said to be drawn to a more rugged, country-style partner. With the series’ cowboy aesthetic capturing the hearts of many, fans are beginning to wonder if her next relationship will involve someone who embraces the outdoors—boots, hat, and all.
“She had a crush on Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone and wants a guy like that,” a source revealed. “Wants a guy like that, someone who can have her back and make sure she is OK. She wants to be put first and made to feel special. Her life is a lot, she needs a man who can handle all that and still love her unconditionally, like the way Rip loves Beth Dutton.”
Although nothing has been confirmed about her next steps in love, Jennifer Lopez’s changing taste in partners has definitely stirred up the public’s curiosity. Whether she finds herself with another A-list celebrity or someone with a more rugged, country charm, one thing’s for sure—J.Lo always keeps people on their toes.
Curious to see what else has everyone talking about Jennifer Lopez? Don’t miss this article that dives into her stunning transformation—fans were left speechless.