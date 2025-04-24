Jennifer Lopez Is Ready to Date Again — And She Wants a Very Specific Type of Man

At 55, the iconic singer has come through a turbulent marriage and the emotional aftermath of divorce, emerging on the other side ready to embrace love once more.

Famous for her headline-making romances, Jennifer Lopez now appears to be shifting gears in her search for a partner. Following her split from Ben Affleck, rumors have swirled about her growing interest in a “Yellowstone cowboy type.”

Whispers of a possible connection with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner began after the two were seen shopping together at luxury western boutique Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, during the holiday season. While insiders note that Lopez holds Costner in high regard, it’s reportedly another figure from the series—Rip Wheeler—who’s captured her imagination.