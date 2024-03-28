John Legend’s Adorable Daddy-Daughter Moment Deemed Inappropriate

John Legend has been happily married to Chrissy Teigen for longer than a decade, and together they’re parents of 4 children. Their youngest was born in June 2023, via surrogacy. The couple is the perfect example of a happy family, however, one of Legend’s latest post have stirred up some muddy waters in the online world.

The Instagram post shared by John Legend, pictured below, captured a heartwarming father-daughter moment with Esti Maxine, his second youngest. The photo, seemingly taken just before the Academy Awards, depicts John Legend without pants, donning a dress shirt and tuxedo jacket, paired with long socks. He is proudly looking at his daughter, who looks happy as ever, rocking a pink dress. However, the innocent snapshot stirred controversy in the comments section. Some expressed discomfort, questioning the appropriateness of the image. Comments such as «What’s wrong with you showing the world you look like you have no underwear on as well! You are a father... Have some type of respect. Why post this? This doesn’t look too good. This is just not cute!» reflected different opinions on how fatherhood is portrayed on the socials.

In response to the mixed reactions, another social media user chimed in, dismissing the concerns about John Legend’s attire: «These comments are a joke! My goodness, I’m sure he has underwear on! What’s the difference if this was mom wearing a skirt? Give it a rest, people!» Some users lightened the mood by finding humor in the situation. One commenter humorously related to the scene, saying, «Me at home being a remote worker 😂😂», while another joked, «You forgot your shoes. Otherwise, you’re good to go.» All the chitchat prompted John Legend to later respond in a classy, yet humorous manner. He shared a picture from the red carpet with the caption, «Ok, I wore pants. Boy, did I wear pants.»