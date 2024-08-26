Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome First Baby, Reveal Unique Name

Justin and Hailey Bieber have just welcomed their first child! The couple, who have been married since 2018, shared the joyous news with their fans on social media along with an adorable photo of the newborn.

Hailey was initially scared to become a mom.

Justin and Hailey first wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The following year, they celebrated with a larger ceremony in South Carolina, attended by friends like Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith. Despite her excitement, Hailey admitted to The Sunday Times in May 2023 that she felt “scared” about raising children in the spotlight.

The couple revealed their pregnancy.

The couple announced they were expecting in May, sharing photos from their vow renewal in Hawaii. Hailey, 27, showed off her baby bump in a lace Saint Laurent gown, accessorized with black sunglasses, a veil, and a new $1.5 million diamond ring from Justin. Although they didn’t reveal the baby’s sex at the time, fans speculated Hailey was having a daughter after she referred to her baby as a “cherry blossom” on Instagram.

Justin shared a tender snap of the newborn.

On Friday, Aug. 23, Justin Bieber confirmed the arrival of their baby with an Instagram post. The “Baby” singer posted a photo of their newborn’s tiny foot, held by Hailey. He captioned the post, “WELCOME HOME.”

Justin revealed their son’s name, Jack Blues Bieber. Many celebrities along with fans commented on Justin’s post to congratulate the couple. “Jack Blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so, so much,” commented Khloé Kardashian. “Congrats guys!!! Love the name!!! ❤❤”, added Chris Pratt.