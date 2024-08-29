Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Melts Hearts in Rare Video, Leaving Fans in Tears

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are known for keeping their family life private, especially when it comes to their daughter, Daisy Dove. However, the proud parents occasionally share glimpses into their little girl's world, much to the delight of fans.

Katy Perry, 39, shared a TikTok video, featuring her 3½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. In the clip, Daisy helps her mom sign autographs. "The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie) 🌼✍🏼 maybe you’ll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you," Perry captioned the video, referencing her upcoming seventh studio album, 143. In the video, only their arms are visible as they sign promo photos for Perry's 143 era, keeping their faces off-camera.

Fans were thrilled to see Daisy helping out her mom, and the comments section quickly filled with admiration. "THIS IS SOOOO CUTEEE," one fan exclaimed, while another shared they were "in tears" over Katy's heartwarming mention of her daughter. The idea of getting an autograph from Daisy had fans excited as well. "OMG, I need a Daisy signed one," wrote one fan. Another added, "Adorable, and she does the job very well," while someone else noted, "What a lovely moment captured!"

Perry and Bloom, 47, choose not to share Daisy's face on social media, but in a recent interview, Perry gave a glimpse into her daughter's current interests. "Daisy's really into Hello Kitty right now," Perry shared as she pulled out a watch featuring the character. Daisy turned 4 on August 26.

