Katy Perry Reveals the Truth Behind Her Painful Breakup With Orlando Bloom and Why They Reunited

Not all love stories are as perfect as they seem from the outside. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have looked like a fairy tale couple, but their journey has had its ups and downs. Thankfully, after breaking up, their relationship grew deeper, teaching Katy to let go of control and embrace the support of a true partner.

Katy got bored in the relationship.

Their love story might have started like a fairy tale at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, but it wasn’t all perfect. About a year into dating, they decided to take some time apart. Katy shared that early in her relationship with Orlando Bloom, she liked "playing games" with him, messing with his emotions, which gave her a thrill she called a "dopamine hit." When Orlando wanted to take their relationship to a deeper, more serious level, Katy admitted she started to feel bored.

She went to a residential retreat.

Katy recalls, "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,’ but I had yet to do a lot of real work." She also added, "I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman [Institute] towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life. It saved my life. I would be dead without it."

Katy called herself an “alpha”.

The singer revealed, "We all have our strengths and then our opportunities for growth. But one of his strengths [is] when I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor. That's amazing because I'm usually just alpha, alpha, you know? I'm like testosterone, testosterone. ‘I got this. I don't need any help,’ but actually I do need help. I do need a partner."

They got back together.

Katy shared that she was the one who initiated getting back together with Orlando, and he was open to reconciling after she'd worked on herself. Now, she sees him as a steady presence in her life, describing him as her "anchor." Perry also explained that being with Orlando has helped her let go of her need to control everything and learn to ask for help when she needs it.

