Kylie Jenner Is Criticized for Piercing Her Daughter’s Ears

Piercing a baby’s ears has always sparked debate, with people divided on its safety and ethics. While some see it as a harmless tradition or a personal choice, others worry about consent, health risks, and the child’s autonomy. The controversy flared up when celebrity influencer Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, with pierced ears. This picture led to widespread discussion and criticism, once again bringing attention to the ongoing debate about piercing babies’ ears.

Lots of babies around the world get their ears pierced, but it’s the earlobes of famous babies that get people talking online about whether it’s safe for little ones to wear jewelry. When her daughter Stormi Webster was five months old, Kylie shared a picture of her lying on a bed in a softly lit pink room. Followers noticed the tiny studs in Stormi’s ears, which were barely visible but still caught their attention.

Jenner is used to social media controversies, but the criticism about her young daughter and parenting skills is particularly harsh this time. Some strongly argue against piercing a baby’s ears, while others call Jenner “cruel” and “thoughtless.” “Is she going to start putting big earrings in her [ears] now [they’re] pierced? A [baby’s] ear is still forming and growing at that age,” one user wrote. “Piercing a babies ears!!!! @kyliejenner be ashamed of yourself. This is utterly disgraceful,” another follower commented.

Although getting a baby’s ears pierced is usually seen as safe, doctors warn about the risk of infections. Some suggest waiting until your baby is around 4 months old. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t have a clear rule on when it’s best to pierce ears. They recommend waiting until a child can take care of the piercing themselves, but they don’t say no to piercing babies.

Kylie Jenner and her former partner Travis Scott gained notice for their unique parenting style. Travis revealed that they give their toddler Stormi a lot of independence. He mentioned they let Stormi choose her bedtime, deciding whether she wants to sleep at the usual time or stay up later. Stormi consistently chooses bedtime, which surprises many parents who appreciate her commitment to a good sleep routine.