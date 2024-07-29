Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Are Officially Engaged, Here Is Everything We Know

A while ago, there was a photo circulating on the internet showing Lady Gaga wearing a large diamond ring on her left finger, sparking rumors that she might be engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. There was no proof, but just speculations. It turns out, those rumors are true — Lady Gaga is engaged!

The singer, 38, confirmed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She introduced Michael as “my fiancé” to Gabriel Attal at a swimming event, which was captured in a TikTok video posted by Attal on Sunday, July 28. Gaga and Polansky have been together since 2020. They were first seen getting cozy at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. A few weeks later, they made their relationship public during a weekend in Miami for Super Bowl 2020. Gaga even shared a photo of them cuddling on a yacht, saying, “We had so much fun in Miami.”

In 2020, the couple stayed together at Gaga’s house. They grew closer during this time, according to a source close to Gaga. The same year, in an interview, Gaga opened up about her future, “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she told the magazine. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”

In November 2021, sources said that Gaga and Michael acted “like a married couple” even though they didn’t seem rushed to get engaged. They share a passion for charitable work and have worked together on many projects. They raised funds for charity together, and Michael built an app for Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which supports mental health initiatives.

The couple is often seen together. In October 2023, after Gaga made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, they were spotted holding hands at the cast afterparty. For her 38th birthday in March 2024, they had a casual dinner with friends in Santa Monica, California. A source said they “looked very happy together” and that Gaga was smiling and laughing all night.

Gaga was engaged twice before. In February 2015, she got engaged to Taylor Kinney, but they broke up the following year. She was engaged to Christian Carino, but they split in early 2019 after two years together.