Lady Gaga’s Photo With a Ring Fuels Engagement Speculation

In a photo that has been circulating on the internet in recent days, Lady Gaga was recently seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left finger, sparking rumors that she might be engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

This occurred while she was visiting a friend in West Hollywood. She looked stylish in a long black overcoat, carrying an oversized woven tote bag, with her blonde hair neatly tied up.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been together since 2020 when they were first seen kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. They made their relationship public on Instagram shortly after, showing affection at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

In March 2020, Lady Gaga and Polansky decided to spend more time together, which seems to have strengthened their relationship. They spent time at her house, ordering delivery food, and supporting each other. Polansky, who graduated from Harvard and works in technology investment and philanthropy, shares Lady Gaga’s passion for charitable work. He is the executive director of a cancer research institute, while Lady Gaga has been advocating for mental health through her Born This Way Foundation since 2012.

Sources close to Lady Gaga have described Polansky as supportive and hardworking. Although they act like a married couple already, Lady Gaga is not in a hurry to get engaged. Lady Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, and before that, she was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney. However, both relationships ended before they led to marriage.