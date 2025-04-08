Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Debuts New Look and People Point Out on One Thing Only
Leonardo DiCaprio just made a big splash at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and honestly, he looked amazing. The Oscar-winning actor showed up with a brand-new hairstyle that had everyone talking, in different ways. Let's see what people were saying.
Fans could barely recognize him at first.
Known for his iconic sandy blonde hair for decades, Leo totally switched it up and stepped out with freshly dyed dark hair, a tinted beard, and even darker eyebrows. He was there with his co-stars to promote their new movie One Battle After Another, and the 50-year-old actor looked confident and cool as ever.
Wearing an all-black outfit—a sleek suede jacket, tailored pants, and shiny dress shoes, Leo looked effortlessly stylish on the red carpet. He posed with his hands in his pockets and that classic DiCaprio calm, giving off serious movie star energy.
And the whole cast brought their fashion A-game. Teyana Taylor wowed in a navy coat dress, and Regina Hall looked stunning in a silky blue top and sparkly silver trousers. Total red carpet goals.
People online had a lot to say about Leo’s new look.
Some fans were absolutely loving it, calling him handsome, saying he looks younger, and gushing over how the dark hair suits him.
One fan said, “Leo is always beautiful to me,” while another added, “He's an Actor. He has done it for a role, for sure. I do love his natural color, though. Plus... women dye their hair all the time, why can't men? When I was young, young men loved to bleach their hair like surfers.”
Others weren’t sure about the change and joked that he might want to try a new colorist. But changing up your look is fun, and it's totally normal for actors to do it for a role. If women can play around with hair dye all the time, why can’t men?
What do you think?