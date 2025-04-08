Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Debuts New Look and People Point Out on One Thing Only

Wearing an all-black outfit—a sleek suede jacket, tailored pants, and shiny dress shoes, Leo looked effortlessly stylish on the red carpet. He posed with his hands in his pockets and that classic DiCaprio calm, giving off serious movie star energy.

And the whole cast brought their fashion A-game. Teyana Taylor wowed in a navy coat dress, and Regina Hall looked stunning in a silky blue top and sparkly silver trousers. Total red carpet goals.