Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Addressed His Reputation of Only Dating 25-Year-Old Women

Leonardo DiCaprio, the forever Hollywood heartthrob, has long been a subject of fascination not just for his acting success but also for his romantic escapades. Being known for allegedly only dating women in their 25 or less, he never addressed this rumor. Until now.

The 49-year-old actor, who rose to fame with iconic roles in films like Romeo + Juliet and Titanic, has often found himself at the center of speculation regarding his relationships with women, particularly those under the age of 25. Memes and jokes have circulated online, humorously suggesting that DiCaprio has a tendency to end relationships once his partners reach the age milestone of 25. Notable examples include his relationship with actress Nina Agdal, which reportedly ended when she turned 25, and more recently, his involvement with model Camila Morrone, which ended shortly after her 25th birthday. These occurrences have fueled ongoing discussions about DiCaprio’s dating patterns and preferences.

Adding to the conversation is Hieke Konings, who claims to have had a personal encounter with DiCaprio at an exclusive nightclub in Los Angeles. According to Konings, she approached DiCaprio’s table and engaged in a conversation with the actor. When asked about his alleged inclination towards younger women, DiCaprio purportedly admitted his culpability, suggesting that there may be some truth to the speculation surrounding his dating habits. Konings further claimed that their interaction extended beyond conversation, indicating that she shared a kiss with DiCaprio. However, she noted that the experience was not exceptional by her standards.

While the specifics of Konings’ encounter with DiCaprio remain unverified, it provides another anecdotal piece to the ongoing narrative surrounding the actor’s romantic life. Interestingly, between these discussions, DiCaprio has been romantically linked to Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who notably turned 25 in June 2023. DiCaprio’s relationship with Ceretti has garnered attention, with sightings of the pair together in various locations, including Santa Barbara and Ibiza. Reports suggest that DiCaprio is in love with Ceretti, with sources claiming that he is exclusively focused on her and considers her his primary romantic interest.