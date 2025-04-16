Lindsay Lohan Shocks the Internet Again With New Look, Plastic Surgeon Reveals What She Could Have Done
Lindsay Lohan captivated audiences at Paris Fashion Week last October—not only with her chic black sequined gown and edgy leather jacket but with a noticeably transformed look that quickly became a topic of online speculation. At 38, the actress and model appeared refreshed and radiant, prompting renewed conversations about possible cosmetic enhancements. And now, it seems her transformation journey has continued with even more visible changes.
What’s new.
Lindsay Lohan is embracing the new season with a radiant transformation. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the Mean Girls star turned heads in a white textured Balenciaga gown, styled with a silver necklace and turquoise accents. But it was her fresh hair color that truly stole the spotlight.
Lohan unveiled a glowing new shade dubbed Honeycomb Blonde—a warm, golden tone that adds depth and brightness to her signature look, perfectly capturing spring’s light, vibrant energy.
“Oh, I could never do what Danielle does when she does my hair—she’s a wizard, she’s a magician—because I don’t have the patience to get it as perfect as she does. I’m always learning from Danielle. There are so many little tricks that we’ve done, especially with high ponytails and everything, but I can’t give them away,” Lohan said.
An expert offers insight into her stunning new look.
Lindsay Lohan is back in the spotlight with a noticeably refreshed appearance, and fans are speculating about possible cosmetic procedures. Subtle changes in her face—like smoother skin and refined features—have sparked a wave of reactions online.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Jonny Betteridge shared on TikTok that Lohan’s look may be the result of updated cosmetic work to enhance previous treatments. Her transformation is now trending across social media.
Dr. Jonny Betteridge believes Lohan’s transformation may have started with dissolving old fillers, allowing for more precise and subtle enhancements afterward—particularly around her cheeks and lips, giving her a more balanced mid-face appearance.
“Look at her face from over a decade ago, we can see signs of overcrowding,” Betteridge says on TikTok. “Mostly on the cheeks and lips, and look how her nose is wider and less defined. <...> Many would have entered this scene. There would be a degree of weight loss, dissolving the fillers and then making them more precise, perhaps in the middle of the face, cheeks, and lips. <...> From a surgical perspective, it looks like she had an upper blepharoplasty.”
Each new appearance makes Lindsay Lohan look even more refreshed and youthful.