Lindsay Lohan Shocks the Internet Again With New Look, Plastic Surgeon Reveals What She Could Have Done

Lindsay Lohan is embracing the new season with a radiant transformation. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the Mean Girls star turned heads in a white textured Balenciaga gown, styled with a silver necklace and turquoise accents. But it was her fresh hair color that truly stole the spotlight.

Lohan unveiled a glowing new shade dubbed Honeycomb Blonde—a warm, golden tone that adds depth and brightness to her signature look, perfectly capturing spring’s light, vibrant energy.

“Oh, I could never do what Danielle does when she does my hair—she’s a wizard, she’s a magician—because I don’t have the patience to get it as perfect as she does. I’m always learning from Danielle. There are so many little tricks that we’ve done, especially with high ponytails and everything, but I can’t give them away,” Lohan said.