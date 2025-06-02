“Looks Like Her Mum,” Michael Jackson’s Daughter Steps Out and People Notice One Thing

Paris Jackson brought serious glamour to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, capturing attention from every angle. The model and musician, best known as the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, stunned in a shimmering Vivienne Westwood gown that was equal parts bold and breathtaking.

Her strapless dress featured a beautifully sculpted corset bodice, covered in glittering crystals that sparkled under the lights. The gown’s dramatic thigh-high slit showed off her long, toned legs, while a pair of rich brown heels added just the right amount of height and elegance. It was a classic Westwood look: artful, edgy, and impossible to ignore.