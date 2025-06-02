“Looks Like Her Mum,” Michael Jackson’s Daughter Steps Out and People Notice One Thing
Paris Jackson is keeping Michael Jackson’s legacy alive, and she always finds a way to surprise people. She rarely shows up in public, but when she does, all eyes are on her. Recently, she walked one of the world’s biggest red carpets in an unexpected outfit. While many commented on her look, a few people noticed something else about Paris that quickly became the real talk online.
Paris Jackson brought serious glamour to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, capturing attention from every angle. The model and musician, best known as the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, stunned in a shimmering Vivienne Westwood gown that was equal parts bold and breathtaking.
Her strapless dress featured a beautifully sculpted corset bodice, covered in glittering crystals that sparkled under the lights. The gown’s dramatic thigh-high slit showed off her long, toned legs, while a pair of rich brown heels added just the right amount of height and elegance. It was a classic Westwood look: artful, edgy, and impossible to ignore.
Paris took her look up a notch with matching opera gloves in a warm amber shade. She layered silver rings over the gloves and added a simple silver pendant around her neck—minimal details that still packed a punch. Radiating confidence and ease, Paris struck pose after pose with her signature cool energy.
Compliments poured in, with many pointing out at MJ’s legacy, “Your father would be so proud of you and Paris you are so beautiful,” and “She’s such a beautiful young woman! Wish that Michael was alive to see her like this,” or also, “Michael would be so proud of his mini him, she looks just like him, so beautiful.” One admirer added, “Looking stunning. Fantastic long legs.”
Fans were quick to make emotional and personal connections, “Gorgeous! Her dad would be so proud of the beautiful and talented lady she has become.” one noted. Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Paris is so like her Dad.” Some also remembered the late star, with one saying, “She’s beautiful. I just wish her father was here to see his daughter and look after her.”
However, there were also those who noted another resemblance, “Looks very like her mum.”