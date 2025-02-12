Madonna Says She Kissed Michael Jackson and Reveals a Surprising Detail

For many years, Madonna and Michael Jackson were known as the King and Queen of Pop, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was a little romance between them. Then, one day, Madonna finally spilled the truth.

The two planned to collaborate on Michael’s song In The Closet, but things didn’t go smoothly.

In a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone, Madonna explained that Michael wanted to get to know her, and she felt the same. She described songwriting as a vulnerable and intimate process, saying that she wanted to impress him but also feared her ideas might seem foolish. She added that before getting creative, they spent time socializing, watching movies, having dinner, and even attending the Oscars together.

Later, Madonna revealed that when she presented her ideas for the song, Michael didn’t like them. She believed he only wanted a provocative title without the lyrics matching its boldness. In the end, Princess Stephanie of Monaco replaced Madonna on the track.

Years later, during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke in 2017, Madonna confirmed that she and Michael had kissed.

When host James Corden asked if it had happened, she responded enthusiastically, saying, "Of course!" She went on to describe it as "full tongue-in-the-mouth kissing."

The most interesting detail was that, since Michael was shy, Madonna said she had to make the first move. However, she quickly clarified that he was a "willing accomplice." She also joked that she had helped him relax with a glass of Chardonnay, saying that it "worked wonders."

When Michael passed away in 2009, Madonna gave an emotional tribute at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Madonna reflected on their lost connection, saying that after they fell out of touch, the media turned against him. She shared that she deeply understood his pain, as she knew what it was like to feel like the world was against her.

Madonna also recalled hearing the news of Michael’s passing while in London, just days before her tour was set to begin. She remembered that he was supposed to perform at the same venue a week later and admitted that she felt she had abandoned him. She expressed sorrow that such a brilliant artist had been allowed to slip through the cracks.