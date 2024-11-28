Madonna Shares Her Dad’s First Selfie at 93 — But Gets His Age Wrong

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, never shies away from sharing her love for family on social media. This time, it’s her dad, Silvio Ciccone, getting all the heartfelt attention. But the way she described her father made everyone’s heart melt. #Madonna

The “Material Girl” singer Madonna recently took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet tribute to her dad. Over the years, Madonna has often thanked her dad for being a huge influence on her success, showing just how much their bond means to her.

In a recent Instagram Story, the “Like a Virgin” icon shared a close-up of her dad, Silvio Ciccone. The photo, likely taken at home, shows Silvio sporting his glasses and posing for the camera. Madonna couldn’t help but gush over him, writing in the overlay, “My Dad is so cute... ... ... His first selfie!”

In her excitement—or maybe just her hope for more years with her dad—Madonna made a little slip, calling him “94 years young!!!” in her Instagram Story. But we all know how much she loves celebrating her family, so it’s no surprise she got a bit carried away! In reality, Silvio turned 93 this past June, and Madonna marked the special milestone with a sweet Instagram post, packed full of precious memories. From heartfelt photos to loving captions, it was a beautiful tribute to her dad and their lasting bond.

The post featured touching photos, including Madonna hugging her dad backstage at one of her events. Other pictures highlighted their lifelong bond, like a throwback of the two onstage during one of her performances. “To the O.G Daddy—Happy 93rd Birthday, Silvio! Congrats on riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity still intact,” she wrote in her caption. She added a sweet nod to his life philosophy: “I’m gonna go until the wheels fall off.”

IPA/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News