Madonna’s Dramatic Entrance at Met Gala 2025 Has People Talking
Back in 2023, her appearance sparked headlines for looking dramatically different, with fuller cheeks and lips leading some to call her “unrecognizable.” But this time, nearly a decade since her last Met Gala appearance, Madonna showed off a softer, more authentic look that drew admiration. Dressed in a cream silk suit by Tom Ford—designed by Haider Ackermann—she impressed fashion critics and fans alike.
In line with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” she wore a sharp double-breasted jacket, crisp white shirt, cummerbund, and bow tie. The tailored ensemble had a sleek, androgynous edge, complemented by bold fuchsia lipstick, smoky eye makeup, and a white flower boutonnière.
She was accompanied by her 29-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, and the couple turned heads with their chemistry and coordinated style. Their red carpet moment was one of the night’s most talked-about.
Fans online were quick to notice Madonna’s refreshed look and had plenty to say. Many praised her for going with a more natural vibe, calling her “gorgeous without the filter” and saying she truly owned the night. People admired how she stayed true to her unique style, with some calling her a fashion icon who always knows how to stand out.
One thing that caught a lot of attention was the change in her smile—her signature tooth gap was gone. For years, the gap had been one of her most recognizable features, something that made her look instantly “Madonna.” Some fans were curious about why she chose to close it now. As always, Madonna once again got everyone talking, showing she still knows exactly how to steal the spotlight.
We asked our team to rank the top Met Gala makeup and hair looks—check them out and tell us your favorites!