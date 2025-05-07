Met Gala 2025: Top 14 Hair and Make-Up Looks Ranked by Bright Side

People
22 hours ago

The Met Gala brings together the biggest names in fashion and entertainment every first Monday of May. This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates the influence of Black menswear through the years. We’ve asked our colleagues and ranked the standout makeup and hair looks from the night, let us know which ones were your favorites!

14. Lupita Nyong’o

13. Megan Thee Stallion

12. Serena Williams

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

11. Ego Nwodim

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

10. Dua Lipa

9. Chappell Roan

8. Lana Del Rey

7. Doja Cat

zz/DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

6. Alicia Keys

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

5. Miley Cyrus

4. Regina King

3. Pamela Anderson

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

2. Cardi B

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

1. Sydney Sweeney

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

If you want to check out the top 10 hair and makeup moments from the 2024 Met Gala, ranked by regular people, check this article.

Preview photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads