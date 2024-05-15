Top 10 Hair and Make-Up Moments From the 2024 Met Gala, Ranked by Ordinary People

The world’s most iconic fashion event, the Met Gala never fails to dazzle us with its displays of creativity and glamour. Join us as we take a front-row seat to witness the most mesmerizing hair and makeup looks that graced the red carpet. They truly captured the essence of this year’s theme and left us in awe.

10. Lana Del Rey graced the red carpet with a branch headpiece

9. Jennifer Lopez chose a Cinderella-style updo

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

8. Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads with a statement hat

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

7. Rita Ora’s wet hair made us miss the beach

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

6. Cara Delevingne channeled a warrior

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

5. Ariana Grande and her fairy wing eyes

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

4. Amanda Seyfried went above and beyond with a silver hairdo and purple lips

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

3. Doja Cat surprised everyone with metallic tears

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

2. Lizzo went outside the box with a house of butterflies

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

1. Zendaya dazzled in a gothic makeup

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

As the curtains close on the 2024 Met Gala, we’re left mesmerized by the sheer brilliance and creativity that was shown on the red carpet. From daring hairdos to exquisite makeup artistry, this year’s event showcased a unique fusion of fashion and beauty, pushing the boundaries of style and igniting our imaginations.