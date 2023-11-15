Matt LeBlanc Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry’s Passing With Touching Tribute

One week after Matthew Perry has been laid to rest, Matt LeBlanc has publicly said goodbye to his longtime friend Matthew Perry. This marks the first time a member of the Friends main cast speak about Perry’s death.

Matt LeBlanc honored Matthew Perry with an online emotional tribute, more than two weeks after Perry’s sudden death following an accidental drowning. LeBlanc shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, bidding farewell to Perry, in a post that included a collection of stills from the two actors in their roles as Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends.

“Matthew it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.” However, the actor decided to finish his loving message in a more positive note, as he jokingly added: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Fans in the comments gathered to pay respects to Perry, as well as show support for LeBlanc. “He will forever be remembered and loved,” one user said. “Hope you’re doing well Matt,” another wrote. In 2021, LeBlanc reflected on the cast’s close bond. “It’s funny, when we do get together, it’s like no time has passed,” he admitted. “We pick up right where we left off.” He also went on to explain how their relationship is timeless. “I think everybody sort of has a relationship like that in their life. You know that when you have a conversation with that person, it’s really heartfelt, it’s honest, it’s open. You know that there’s no ulterior motive. They’re significant relationships,” he said.