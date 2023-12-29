Meet 10+ Celebrity Babies Who Were Born in 2023

In 2023, many celebrity families grew as new babies arrived. The year saw both first-time parents happily diving into parenthood and experienced parents adding siblings to their families. Throughout the months, these newborns stole the spotlight from their parents with their adorable faces!

Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore

Olive Oleta Sheckler

Winter Snoh Miller

Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey

Louetta Isley Thomas Willis

Leni James Ludwig

Sky Safir Cornish Colman

Lincoln William Kress

Wren Alexander Stephens

Barry Bruce Trainor

Elio Ocean Wright Lococo

Jesse James Ramsay

Amora Princess Wilson

It isn’t just celebrities who delighted the world with their children, though. A regular couple won the hearts of many online after sharing their own inspiring journey to parenthood. Zac and Brittney Wolfe won an 8-year battle against infertility, and welcomed 4 babies in just 3 months.