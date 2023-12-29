Meet 10+ Celebrity Babies Who Were Born in 2023

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash as Users Notice Something Unusual in Her Bikini Pics
People
4 months ago
In 2023, many celebrity families grew as new babies arrived. The year saw both first-time parents happily diving into parenthood and experienced parents adding siblings to their families. Throughout the months, these newborns stole the spotlight from their parents with their adorable faces!
It isn’t just celebrities who delighted the world with their children, though. A regular couple won the hearts of many online after sharing their own inspiring journey to parenthood. Zac and Brittney Wolfe won an 8-year battle against infertility, and welcomed 4 babies in just 3 months.