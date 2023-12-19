Gordon Ramsay and His Wife Tana Share a Sweet Photo of Their 6th Baby: “One Month of This Little One Already”

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay are adjusting to life with their 6th child. Tana, the celebrity chef’s wife, shared a photo of their son Jesse James to celebrate his one-month milestone, capturing the hearts of many with the adorable picture of the newborn.

Gordon and Tana are proud parents to their eldest daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, daughter Matilda “Tilly,” 22, and son Oscar James, who is 4 and a half years old. In a September interview, Gordon revealed that Tana had desired another child, expressing they would eventually welcome “another one.” The pregnancy had been kept completely private though.



Despite Gordon’s well-known bold on-camera persona, he disclosed that his wife, Tana, is the stronger of the two. “Tana’s super fierce, an ex-Montessori school teacher. So, I’m the softie,” he said. His wife also confirmed this, “He is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive.”

Following the baby’s birth, Gordon, 57, was the first to announce the news, sharing snapshots of their newest addition to the Ramsay family. On his Instagram gallery, the Kitchen Nightmares host captioned, “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper,” he captioned the post.

The heartwarming photo captured the baby boy in a snug white onesie decorated with tiny red, blue, and gray stars. Wrapped in a blanket, the little one looked more than cozy. Tana, 49, expressed her feelings in the caption, “One month of this little one already, loving every minute.”