Megan Fox Posts a Makeup Free Snap - Everyone Is Noticing the Same Thing

Megan Fox totally wowed her fans by showing off her natural beauty in a no-makeup selfie that stopped everyone in their tracks. But instead of getting love, the comment section got kinda wild. Trolls started piping up, saying the pic didn’t look anything like her.

The actress shared the photo to highlight her use of some hair products.

In a recent makeup-free selfie, Megan Fox gave fans a glimpse into her low-key lifestyle. She appeared relaxed at home, dressed casually and without a hint of makeup. What really caught attention was her hair—dyed an unexpected shade of blue, adding a touch of spontaneity to her look.

The purpose behind the post was clear—she wanted to share her positive experience. The actress shared the photo, revealing her reliance on hair products to maintain her natural hair and the extensions she wore during Coachella. The image sparked discussion among fans and critics alike. Many were surprised by the transformation, finding it hard to recognize the star in such a stripped-down state.

Fox's no-makeup selfie prompted a flurry of comments from users.

However, her post caused quite the turmoil on Instagram, stirring up a whirlwind of reactions from fans. At 37, the blue-eyed bombshell's decision to ditch the glam and go au naturel left many scratching their heads. In the comments section, it was like a battlefield of opinions. Some fans were straight-up shocked, questioning if the woman in the photo was really their beloved Megan. Someone wrote, "I thought this was Kim Kardashian", or, "Megan, this is not you". There were even wild theories flying around, with some suggesting it was AI magic at work, "This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL. AI doing its thing again." And it didn't stop there. People were digging up old pics, trying to figure out how her look could change so drastically in such a short time. Talk about confusion! Some even threw around ideas of FaceTune, trying to make sense of the unexpected transformation. But amidst all the speculation, there were whispers about Megan's past comments on plastic surgery, hinting at a possible explanation.

The star responded to the trolls.

Megan Fox isn't one to shy away from addressing the chatter swirling around her. When confronted with accusations that her no-makeup selfie was the work of AI, she didn't hold back. In the comments, she fired back with a sassy retort, telling skeptics to go ask @machinegunkelly if it's AI or not. Talk about shutting down the rumors with style! But this isn't the first time Megan has faced scrutiny over her appearance. She's been refreshingly candid about her views on plastic surgery. In fact, she's made it clear that she's no stranger to the topic. Opening up about her perspective, she's highlighted her cautious approach, driven by a deep-seated fear of general anesthesia. Megan's candidness about her fears and decisions regarding surgery adds another layer to her already intriguing persona, showcasing her willingness to confront tough topics head-on.